Play

Rupi Kaur, the poet, illustrator and Instagram star of Indian origin, explains why her poems have a universal appeal in a new video (above). Kaur, who first gained popularity on social media, particularly among young South Asian women, is the author of the best-selling collection of poetry, milk and honey.

With her second book, the sun and her flowers coming out on October 3, Kaur claims her words are for everyone. She gives the example of the sadness of an Indian woman experiencing marital rape as something that anyone can feel.

Kaur – who has been accused of plagiarising the work of Nayyirah Wahid, like her, a Tumblr poet – has been releasing snippets from the book, which she describes as a journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising and blooming, for her 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

page 197 from #thesunandherflowers 🌻 chapter 4 - rising ✨6 ✨more ✨days ✨ reserve your copy: rupikaur.com A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

😌 page 213 of #thesunandherflowers preorder: rupikaur.com A post shared by rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT