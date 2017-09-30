Play

Britain’s Prince Harry was confronted by a thief in Toronto on Wednesday, while he watched the men’s sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games, a Paralympic sports tournament that he started. The 33-year-old Prince was engaged in conversation while watching the match, chomping on popcorn, when a little girl decided to share his snack.

The video shows the two-year-old dipping into his bucket and stealing the kernels from right under his nose. The adorable toddler successfully repeated the act a couple of times, while her mother laughed, before she was caught red-handed by Harry.

His response? Watch the video (above).

The toddler turned out to be Emily Henson, daughter of Paralympic athlete Dave Henson, former captain of the UK’s Invictus Games team and a friend of Harry’s.