Play

Brexit itself may not have been the worst thing to come out of Britain’s exiting the European Union. A music video (above) by a singer named Peter Parsons in support of Brexit is decidedly worse.

The Brexit Song (We’ll Be Strong) is a spectacularly bad, and an impressively catchy addition to cringe-pop. In fact, its video may be one of the strongest of its genre – it’s been a while since somebody abused the green screen quite like this.

Parson’s mind-numbing, bouncy tune offers a succinct summary of Brexit:

“Brexit, oh Brexit, we’re leaving the European single market,

Brexit, oh Brexit, we’re on our own, we’re on our own,

Brexit, oh Brexit, we’re leaving the European single market,

Brexit, oh Brexit, we’re on our own, we’re on our own.

We’re going round in circles, don’t know where to go,

But we don’t need nobody else to trade around the world.”

Clad in Union Jack outfits – yes, in the plural – with an impressive collection of hats and “locations”, Parsons celebrates the UK’s departure from EU. “Cause we’re leaving, ‘cause we’re leaving,” he exuberantly sings, as the video suddenly transforms into an iconic dance anthem.

The video went viral in Britain, and now across the world, probably because of its catchy music and its breathtaking montage. Good luck getting the chorus out of your mind.

This isn’t the only Brexit song, however. Here are some older ones:

Play

Play