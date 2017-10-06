Watch: A college graduate shows how to stand out with a job application, by rapping his CV
‘Wasn’t born with this, I’ve grown with this.’
The first thing anyone tells you about job applications and interviews is that you need to stand out. But it becomes a difficult task to stand out from rows and rows of A4 sized white-paper CVs and formalities. Freshly graduated Dawayne Kirkland, though, cracked a surefire method.
He rapped his entire CV while applying for an internship at the digital agency, VaynerMedia, in New York City, listing his achievements and skills to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s DNA from Damn (video above). The graphic designer and illustrator showed off not only his talent but also his ability to think out of the box.
The video features the artwork for Lamar’s Damn ,with Kirkland, wearing a T-shirt that says “I want a job”, replacing the Grammy-winning rapper.
“I got I got I got I got
Internship on internship inside my resumé
In that visual communications I got BFA
Every time I get behind computer I make a soufflé
I can fix your home website
I can even illustrate
Wasn’t born with this
I’ve grown with this
Throughout my education
I perform with this
On daily basis.”
The genius even goes on to highlight that he’s a hard worker, and willing to move to the “big apple working for you” though he “still live at my mama house”. It’s still not known whether he landed the job or not, but Gary Vaynerchuk, the CEO of VaynerMedia, retweeted his video application.