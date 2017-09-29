Play

One of the futures depicted in sci-fi films is almost here. Dubai has just tested the world’s first hover-taxi service, without passengers.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a successful “concept” flight for the driverless drone, built for two passengers. The city plans to incorporate the hover-taxi as part of its public transport system.

The “Volocopter”, designed by a German drone firm, is studded with 18 propellers, and equipped with safety features including emergency parachutes and back-up battery systems and rotors. The drone is meant to fly without remote control guidance, and can be airborne for 30 minutes at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter said, “Implementation would see you using your smartphone, having an app, and ordering a volocopter,” according to Reuters.