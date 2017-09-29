Play

In 2001, BBC brought blue whales, spinner dolphins and even the carcass of a 40-tonne gray whale to television. But the sequel to The Blue Planet, titled The Blue Planet II, has another attraction as well: the soundtrack.

The “prequel” (above) to the series brings together German composer Hans Zimmer and English rock-band Radiohead. Zimmer previously produced the background score for BBC’s award-winning nature series Planet Earth II.

Through this unique collaboration, they have developed an exclusive track titled (Ocean) Bloom, for which they reworked Radiohead’s song Bloom from the 2011 album The King of Limbs. Of course, the rasping voice of Sir David Attenborough remains as a constant.

Watch how the track was created: