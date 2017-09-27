Play

According to Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, what the women students were protesting against was merely “simple eve-teasing” and “not a case of molestation”. Earlier, the Chief Proctor ON Singh’s report had recorded the incident as “eve-teasing, not molestation.”

In an interview to NDTV, Tripathi suggested that “outsiders” instigated the protests, since, according to him, the university had already addressed the students’ grievances. When pressed for details, he mentioned JNU, Delhi University, and Hyderabad Central University, all three of which have seen the ABVP losing student elections in the past few weeks.

“This protest was well organised by outsiders,” Tripathi said. “I think you can understand that there is a mindset, an approach to disturb institutions of higher learning.”

