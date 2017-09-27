After children on roller skates performing dandiya on roller skates, the festive cheer has spread to the crowded local trains in Mumbai. A video (above) that people can’t stop sharing shows a group of women in the middle of a train bound to Churchgate.

Nothing new there – except they’re dancing to a popular garba tune.

As other women passengers watch and cheer, the group forms a circle to dance and sing along in joy as the music blares from their cell phones. Not even the pressing crowds around them can deter them.