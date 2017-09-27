Watch these women happily dancing to a garba tune inside a packed Mumbai train
Who needs space when the festival season is here?
After children on roller skates performing dandiya on roller skates, the festive cheer has spread to the crowded local trains in Mumbai. A video (above) that people can’t stop sharing shows a group of women in the middle of a train bound to Churchgate.
Nothing new there – except they’re dancing to a popular garba tune.
As other women passengers watch and cheer, the group forms a circle to dance and sing along in joy as the music blares from their cell phones. Not even the pressing crowds around them can deter them.