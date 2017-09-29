Play

Even though it comes from a comedy group, this song packs a powerful punch against those who “slut-shame” independent women. In its new video, Controversy Ho Gayi (above), TVF’s women-centric channel Girliyapa declares: “Shut down this moral police, for god’s sake it’s 2017.”

The song is a spoof of singer-rapper Badshah’s Mercy, which has gained both popularity and notoriety for its sexist, misogynistic lyrics. Featuring Maanvi Gagroo and Sanaya Pithawalla, it makes its point in no uncertain terms: “But understand that she won’t give a damn.”