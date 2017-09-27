Play

Since changing the narrative is the favoured political strategy today, here is Kashmir’s move in the same direction.

To draw attention away from the ongoing violence in the Kashmir valley, the state tourism department has launched a promotional film, conceptualised by ad agency JWT, that quickly became a point of discussion on social media.

As advertisements are wont to do, this one, too, tells a heartwarming story against stunning backdrops. Titled Warmest Place on Earth

is an attempt by the state’s tourism department to remind people the real reason why Amir Khusru said that Kashmir was paradise on earth. They launched a new campaign and released a promotional film (above), which was conceptualised by JWT.

The ad tells the story of a young couple on their maiden trip to Kashmir, and a Kashmiri man who drives them around. Set to stunning visuals of the valley, directed by Amit Sharma, the dramatic climax is the revelation of the identity of their driver. The 5-minute film is titled The Warmest Place on Earth, it even provoked Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s first tweet.

Mufti said: “The Kashmir they are showing on the TV is not the Kashmir we live in. Everywhere when the people are in crisis youth go and rescue them.” Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, JWT, added: “We wanted to change the conversation from negative to the positive emotion of Kashmiriyat and reveal the warm-hearted side of Kashmiris.”

J&K’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared Mufti’s tweet with a pinch of sarcasm.