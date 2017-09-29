#HappyNavratri Tweeps. This is for you guys. La La Land Garba Version. 😄 pic.twitter.com/Zl3FRBXwHP — Vigil Aunty ❎ (@famousaunty) September 21, 2017

What if the world’s top entertainers danced to their garba favourites? Nothing is impossible in the hands of skilled video editors.

And so we have Sebastian and Mia from the 2016 blockbuster La La Land dancing the garba to a song from the 2013 Hindi film Kai Po Che.

The original song, A Lovely Night, is gone, replaced with a section of Shubhaarambh, and the result is too good to be true. The dance routine is in perfect sync, and the minute-long video featuring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone could be tough competition at a garba night in India.

As is the case with internet parodies, the garba mashups have been snowballing for a while now. Earlier, Alvin, Simon and Theodore from Alvin and the Chipmunks, were spotted singing and dancing to the Gujarati version of the Sonu song:

After taking the #JimikkiKammalChallenge, the Minions, Kevin, Stuart and Bob, are now jiving to Laal Sanedo in this video by comedy group All India Bakchod:

Here’s Major Lazer, DJ Snake and MØ from Lean On “performing” another festive favourite:

And here’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President John Magufuli playing the drums to welcome the nine days of festivities, in another garba mashup:

Some more videos (below) show Ross, Chandler and Joey from Friends dancing, and Mr Bean and Charlie Chaplin having a garba dance-off.

