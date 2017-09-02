Watch: A hundred angry dinosaurs charged across the White House and Capitol Hill in protest
They were protesting against Donald Trump’s 2018 budge.
A group of protestors in inflatable dinosaur costumes marched in front of the White House, and on Capitol Hill, Washington DC, on Wednesday to protest against US President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget.
The budget proposes budget cuts to national service programmes, including the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps, which employ approximately 80,000 Americans each year. About 100 protestors, dressed in T-Rex costumes, roared across the Capitol Hill lawn, carrying signs that read, “Stop national service extinction.” One T-Rex roared, “We’re coming to get you!”
Service Year, a nonprofit that encourages young Americans to spend a year doing public service, initiated the protest (video below). They wrote on their website: “If Trump’s budget becomes reality, then the 80,000 young people who serve every year won’t be teaching in our underperforming schools, supporting our veterans, responding to natural disasters, maintaining our national parks, or tackling issues like the opioid epidemic and unemployment. In other words – if President Trump’s budget becomes reality, national service will end up like the dinosaurs.”
“While dinosaurs are fun, national service extinction is a serious matter,” Aly Ferguson, a spokeswoman for the Service Year, told USA Today.