Around the Web

Watch: Zebrafish get addicted to drugs just like humans and can help researchers work on remedies

If a fish can go to such lengths for a hit, imagine what humans can do.

by 
Play

Zebrafish are physiologically and genetically remarkably similar to human beings, which has frequently made them the subject of scientific research. They have been studied before for research on mental health disorders and addictive behaviours to a variety of drugs, but this new study (video above) headed by Randall Peterson and Gabriel Bossé of Utah University may help scientists discover new ways to treat addiction.

It turns out that zebrafish resemble humans even in their addiction to drugs.

For 50 minutes each day for five days, the researchers placed the zebrafish in a white water tank with a small yellow platform with motion sensors to trigger the release of food. They trained the fish to swim over the yellow platform for food, and then replaced the food with hydrocodone, a kind of opioid.

The tests show that the zebrafish grew very fond of the opioid painkiller. They ventured over the yellow platform more often than they did for food, especially when the doses of opioids were reduced.

Even when the water level was reduced in the tank – zebrafish normally avoid shallow waters to prevent themselves from becoming easy prey to birds – they abandoned caution to seek the drug. The water in the tank was regularly replaced to prevent build-up of the drug, compelling them to adopt active drug-seeking behaviour.

The fish also started to show signs of withdrawal such as anxiety after a few hours without a “hit”.

The study can help in the development of new drugs to combat drug-seeking behaviour. Genetic tests may be conducted to check for specific mutations that influence such addictive, drug-seeking behaviour in zebrafish. It may also lead to the investigation of the biological pathways of the pleasure centres in the brain associated with addiction.

All of which can, of course, ultimately provide a better understanding of addiction and suggest ways to combat it.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.