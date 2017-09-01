Watch: Baba Sehgal raps against waging war, because we could be ‘drinking rum and chilling’ instead
After demonetisation and GST, world peace is on his agenda.
After his musings on chicken fried rice and exercising in a gym, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), mental health and demonetisation, rapper Baba Sehgal – inside whom a social commentator is clearly lurking – has picked up the subject of war in his latest song (above).
In Yeh War Chalegi Kab Tak Aur? he raps about how even the sun and the moon are “crying” as they witness the struggle between the powerless and the powerful. He implores the world powers to let go of their “ego” which will save millions of lives.
Sehgal’s style of oversimplification and staying far from subtlety is captured in the line “Ab bas bhi kardo bhai log, we are all bros!”. Everybody could be “drinking rum and chilling” instead of waging wars, he says. He also rattles off the names of over two dozen countries to command their attention.
The background visuals of despair and destruction from across the world seem to play at random – but the centrepiece is naturally the very enthusiastic rapper in a bright yellow T-shirt.