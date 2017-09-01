Around the Web

Watch: Baba Sehgal raps against waging war, because we could be ‘drinking rum and chilling’ instead

After demonetisation and GST, world peace is on his agenda.

by 
Play

After his musings on chicken fried rice and exercising in a gym, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), mental health and demonetisation, rapper Baba Sehgal – inside whom a social commentator is clearly lurking – has picked up the subject of war in his latest song (above).

In Yeh War Chalegi Kab Tak Aur? he raps about how even the sun and the moon are “crying” as they witness the struggle between the powerless and the powerful. He implores the world powers to let go of their “ego” which will save millions of lives.

Sehgal’s style of oversimplification and staying far from subtlety is captured in the line “Ab bas bhi kardo bhai log, we are all bros!”. Everybody could be “drinking rum and chilling” instead of waging wars, he says. He also rattles off the names of over two dozen countries to command their attention.

The background visuals of despair and destruction from across the world seem to play at random – but the centrepiece is naturally the very enthusiastic rapper in a bright yellow T-shirt.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.