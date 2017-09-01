Watch: Meet doggie DJ Mini Matt, a maltese-poodle who mixes music and plays the keyboard

Matt, a two-year-old dog, seems to have interesting career prospects. Rescued in 2015 by YouTube vlogger Justine Ezarik, popularly known as iJustine, the little pooch is working on becoming a disc jockey (DJ).

The maltipoo (maltese-poodle mix) has been DJing since he was a puppy and now goes by the name “DJ Mini Matt”. He has thousands of followers for his “ruff” mixes – and for his adorable fluffiness. He has more than 96,000 followers on Instagram, and was even called a “petfluencer” by one media platform.

This set is OFF. THE. CHARTS. A post shared by Matty (@djminimatt) on Aug 15, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

Speaking of his musical career, he wrote in an Instagram post through his human friend, “I have no idea what any of this means but when I spin this wheel, I get a treat.” On any given day, he’s busy working on mixes and scratching. He even plays a mean keyboard. Would strumming a guitar be too ambitious?

Watch videos of DJ Mini Matt in action, below:

Inspiration. @kygomusic 🐶🎧 A post shared by Matty (@djminimatt) on Aug 29, 2015 at 3:19pm PDT

I have no idea what any of this means but when I spin this wheel I get a treat A post shared by Matty (@djminimatt) on Jul 30, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Music bb A post shared by Matty (@djminimatt) on Nov 13, 2015 at 10:49am PST

WHt is THIZZZZ A post shared by Matty (@djminimatt) on Nov 4, 2015 at 6:12pm PST