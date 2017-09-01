Watch: Meet doggie DJ Mini Matt, a maltese-poodle who mixes music and plays the keyboard
He’s been called a ‘petfluencer’, given his online popularity.
Matt, a two-year-old dog, seems to have interesting career prospects. Rescued in 2015 by YouTube vlogger Justine Ezarik, popularly known as iJustine, the little pooch is working on becoming a disc jockey (DJ).
The maltipoo (maltese-poodle mix) has been DJing since he was a puppy and now goes by the name “DJ Mini Matt”. He has thousands of followers for his “ruff” mixes – and for his adorable fluffiness. He has more than 96,000 followers on Instagram, and was even called a “petfluencer” by one media platform.
Speaking of his musical career, he wrote in an Instagram post through his human friend, “I have no idea what any of this means but when I spin this wheel, I get a treat.” On any given day, he’s busy working on mixes and scratching. He even plays a mean keyboard. Would strumming a guitar be too ambitious?
Watch videos of DJ Mini Matt in action, below: