Around the Web

‘Borders are made of fear:’ Watch Ankita Shah’s slam poetry attacking the notion of the ‘other’

‘We’re...air-raiding people who won’t conform.’

by 
Play

Empathy is essential, believes Ankita Shah, if you want a world without violence. But for empathy, you have to listen first, says the 24-year-old poet.

Except that people are only creating borders everywhere they go.

Shah, who is from Nepal and lives in Mumbai, recently performed one of her slam poetry pieces, Borders, at an UnErase Poetry event at antiSocial in Khar, Mumbai (video above). “We underestimate how similar we all are, especially in the most primal of our emotions,” she told Scroll.in. “My attempt is to convey that very similarity through Borders. It is a summation of all the thoughts, experiences and even stories that wanted the breaking of this notion that we were any different from this ‘other’ we create to feel better about ourselves. The ‘other’ could be from a different caste, country, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or sometimes, simply someone with a different opinion than ours.”

Shah’s poem is a dialogue with the metaphorical and physical borders that people form between themselves and those who are different. It explores the borders – “made of tall cement walls”, “made of armed men”, “made of distorted religion” – that humans have a tendency to create, “like self-proclaimed universes in comfort zones”.

“We’re drawing borders on mind and soul
dropping bombs on ideals we bemoan,
Air raiding people who won’t conform
until they fear even the sight of a shooting star.
We create borders arguing over truth
Unmindful that truth comes from the word ‘free’;
And the last time I checked,
we had more than one kind.
But we aren’t kind enough to listen
to a story that does not resemble us,
Instead we create borders over and over
Like drawing so many lines
that look like horizons stacked up one over the other.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What does it take to tackle ‘The Green Hell’, early Formula One’s most notorious track?

A legendary car takes on a legendary track.

Mercedes-AMG GT R (C190) 2016 | Daimler AG - Global Communicatio

The Nürburgring Nordschleife – these near unpronounceable words send a shiver of anticipation through most hard-core fans of Formula One and motorsport historians. Over 20km long (compared to an average track which is 6-8km long) with more than 300m of elevation changes from its lowest to highest points, this legendary F1 track also had numerous sharp crests which caused early F1 cars to jump right off the surface. The difficulty of the track coupled with its lush surroundings caused three-time Formula One World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart to nickname it ‘The Green Hell’.

So, what does it take to successfully conquer this track? Apart from driving skill, a car that is perfectly tuned and balanced in every manner to negotiate the sharp curves of this track at high speeds. Enter the Mercedes AMG GT R. This beast of a car with its exclusive AMG Green Hell Magno paintwork, was developed on the Nürburgring and now brings its superior motorsport technology to Indian roads. The new front and rear fascia along with the large rear aerofoil increase aerodynamic efficiency and maximize downforce to ensure optimum grip. The 9-mode traction control enables the driver to maneuver in a range of conditions, from wet roads to drifting, via just a knob in the cockpit. The car is also equipped with an active rear steering, which means that at high speeds its rear wheels can follow the turning direction of the front wheels, greatly improving the turning experience. The car boasts a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine producing 585hp at 6250 rpm, generating the immense power that gives it an acceleration of 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds! This is the fastest production car to lap the Buddh International Circuit in a mere 2 minutes 9 seconds.

Born out of the Nürburgring, and now available in India, this thrilling video shows us why the Mercedes-AMG GT R is the “Beast of the Green Hell”.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Mercedes and not by the Scroll editorial team.