Watch: This video from Elon Musk offers an experience of how fast a Hyperloop ride can be
It’s over almost before it starts.
Hyperloop entrepreneur Elon Musk has just shown people what it will be like to take this the blindingly fast form of transport. He has posted an Instagram video of a test Hyperloop pod, travelling just over a kilometre at 324 kilometres per hour.
The video was shot at Musk’s SpaceX Hyperloop Pod competition in California and features the winning vehicle, designed by a group of 30 students from Germany’s Technical University in Munich.
Their Hyperloop pod is powered by a 50 kW motor and sits inside a carbon fibre-reinforced body.
Fortunately for future passengers, Musk has clarified on social media after the competition that future Hyperloop passenger vehicles won’t go through the frantic strobe lighting that test pods have to deal with. He added that the the “uncomfortable acceleration” and braking times are a result of the short distance of the SpaceX test tube.