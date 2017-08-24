Around the Web

Videos: Views of Mumbai submerged under relentless rain and waterlogged streets

Footage and images from different parts of the city as it faces its heaviest rains since 2005.

Mumbai has met a paralysing downpour in the past 24 hours, with the Indian Meteorological Department predicting heavy showers for the next 48 hours. There is severe water-logging in low lying areas, which has affected transportation across the city and disrupted the local train schedule. Areas like Dadar, Sion, Bandra, King’s Circle, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Andheri are flooded. Videos and images from different parts of the city have surfaced on social media. A video (above) shows a Shivneri bus and a BEST bus struggling through a water-logged road in Dadar East.

Another video (below) on Facebook, shot in the Juhu area, shows shelters along the coast being destroyed by the rains. Flood waters also entered KEM Hospital in Parel area, that forced employees to start relocating 30 patients.

People were also seen (below) trying to wade through thigh-high waters by putting their children on small boats in Parel area.

The heavy rains also impacted schedules at the Mumbai airport, with delayed flights and diversions. A video (below) gives an idea about what the airport looked like as the rains lashed the area.

The movement of the suburban trains was severely obstructed as well. A video (below) shows commuters on the tracks after train services were suspended on the main line between Parel and Kurla and on the Harbour line between Vadala Road and Kurla from about noon on Tuesday. At the Sion station, tracks were completely submerged in the water. The derailment of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express had contributed to delay along the central and harbour lines earlier in the day.

Some schools let the students leave early in the day while schools with afternoon and night classes will remain shut, DNA reported. At Rajendra Pal High School in Kandivli area (below), the students had to be moved to the first floor due to water-logging.

