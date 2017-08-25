Play

In June, thousands of people across 26 different cities in India protested against mob lynchings under the “Not in My Name” campaign.

The campaign has been relaunched, and August 27 is being observed by campaigners as a day to “say no to hatred”.

The music video (above) titled Hamaare Naam Par Nahi (Not In My Name) is part of the movement. It calls upon people to “stand up to say no to hatred and violence in the name of religion and caste”, describing itself as “Nafrat ke khilaf hum sab ki aawaz.”

The evocative video, directed by Asheesh Pandya, Reena Mohan and Nirmal Chander, uses footage from the protests in June as Trippy Sama, accompanied by a band, sings heartfelt lines written by Gauhar Raza: