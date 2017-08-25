Remember the disturbing advertisements for anti-bacterial soap that show germs and bacteria crawling all over people’s hands?

A group of doctors in Indonesia, from Noongan Hospital, figured out a more effective, and by far more entertaining, method to convey the importance of sanitation to children and adults alike.

The doctors can be seen in the video above, dancing to catchy choreography. They shake to the beats, get into formations, and even step up for solo performances to convey the importance of sanitation and washing hands.

The video went viral immediately.

Another set of doctors in Indonesia made a video on the importance of washing one’s hands. Watch it below.