A resident of Gjerstad, Norway was filming a lightning storm outside his home, when got a bigger shock than he could have imagined. Daniel Modøl, 38, who has lived in his picturesque house overlooking the hills in Aust-Agder for more than a decade, shared his very unusual experience in a video (above). “It was flashing on the horizon, so I stood outside on the patio and filmed,” he said.

The darkening sky was illuminated with bolts of lightning crashing over the hills as Modøl continued filming. But things went awry when unexpectedly, lightning struck hit closer home – as close as his backyard, hitting a clothesline and causing some damage to his property. But Modøl held his nerve and filmed the aftermath too.