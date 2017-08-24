Play

Tesla’s giant Gigafactory seems to be an exciting place to be at these days. The factory is located in Sparks, Nevada in the US, where the company is producing battery cells for its electric cars as well as drivetrains for its Model 3, Tesla’s mass-market electric car.

The plan is to increase production of the Model 3 to around 20,000 units per month by December 2017. Ambitious goals like this one require impressive battery cell production too. Enter the Gigafactory.

New drone footage has revealed the factory’s sprawling set up. The factory will apparently be the largest building in the world by footprint once the construction is completed over 5.8 million square feet of space, about the size of 100 football fields.