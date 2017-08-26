Play

Cologne Zoological Garden in Germany saw an interesting experiment play out involving the animals under its care. Zoo officials placed cameras at the bottom of water buckets meant for the animals. The idea was to study how different animals drink water. It was also an attempt to bring an offbeat perspective to the importance of wate, and its preservation.

The short video (above) shows a range of animals – lion, tiger, giraffe, chimpanzee, raccoon, goat, among others – come up to the water buckets for a drink of cool, clear water. Some take a big gulp, others a tiny lick, barely noticeable. The tiger and lion do what they do best – make a splash. Every animal clearly has a unique drinking mechanism, and it is interesting to observe how they behave around water.

The same zoo tried a similar experiment a few months ago, with a mirror and a hidden camera instead of water, to see what happens. Watch it below.