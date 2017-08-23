When two gunmen barged into a residential society in Dwarka. part 1. pic.twitter.com/yfEbF02hU1 — Neha Vashishth (@iamnehaaaa) August 22, 2017

Two armed men were caught on camera forcing their way into a residential complex in Dwarka in southwest Delhi late on Monday afternoon. The security footage posted on Twitter shows snippets of the incident. One video (above) shows a man entering the society with a gun in hand while the second video (below) shows one of them running inside the compound.

Newspaper reports confirmed that around 4:40 pm on August 21, two men with semi-automatic pistols barged into True Friends Apartments in Sector 6, Dwarka, New Delhi. The police said the two men had stolen a car on August 1 and were spotted driving it around by the owner, who tipped off the police.

As traffic policemen searched for them in the apartment complex, the Dwarka (south) SHO and the ACP of the area, along with 50 policemen, reached the spot. After a chase, one of the accused, identified as Chetan Boxer, was arrested, while the other, Dhirpal, managed to escape. Both of them are said to belong to the Vikas Langarpuria gang and have been involved in multiple robbery and murder cases.