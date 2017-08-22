Play

The Goa bypolls are scheduled in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies for August 23, and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s opposition has turned to an overused folk song to make their point. Following radio jockey Malishka Mendosa and other RJs, Pakistani comedians, and Indian politicians in Mumbai and Delhi, the baton of the Marathi number Sonu Tuza Mazyavar Bharosa Nahi Kay has been passed on to Goa’s political circles.

During a protest organised by Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) in Panaji against the BJP government’s stand on the issue of casinos, the crowd united in a chorus of Mannu Aamka Tuzyavar Bharosa Nai Hai, playing on Parrikar’s pet name “Mannu”. In the song, he is condemned as the “destroyer of Goa”, as he has become the “raja” (king) of the casinos he was meant to ban. The song is meant to remind Parrikar of the time he was the leader of the Opposition, and apparently thought of the people of Goa and not just his kursi.

In another version of the song (below), composer and singer Sidhanath Buyao asks the city of Panaji if it can trust the governing body and Parrikar on the basis of thecorruption charges against him and his double standards on the issue of casinos.