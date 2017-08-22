Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s stupendously popular number Despacito recently became the most viewed song of all time on YouTube. With the track having inspired a number of parodies, the 1990s pop icon Baba Sehgal – who has been hard at work on other parodies – didn’t want to be left out of the fun. So he came up with his new Hindi cover of Despacito (above).

Brace yourself for Dil Ko Na Peeto (Don’t Beat Your Heart), his riff on the Spanish number. Against a backdrop of jazzy disco lights, Sehgal pays his mostly nonsensical homage to the track.