Watch: Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of ‘Despacito’ is so bizarre that it’s delightful
There’s talk of not beating the heart up and going out for a burrito.
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s stupendously popular number Despacito recently became the most viewed song of all time on YouTube. With the track having inspired a number of parodies, the 1990s pop icon Baba Sehgal – who has been hard at work on other parodies – didn’t want to be left out of the fun. So he came up with his new Hindi cover of Despacito (above).
Brace yourself for Dil Ko Na Peeto (Don’t Beat Your Heart), his riff on the Spanish number. Against a backdrop of jazzy disco lights, Sehgal pays his mostly nonsensical homage to the track.
Tune kabhi socha nahi hoga hum dono ki
baatein public mei aa jayengi (oh yay)
Mai na koi silly silly man hoon
Love ka mai bada bada fan hoon
Samjho na mere sang aise mat karo
Dil Ko Na Peeto
Promise karta hoon ki chalenge burrito
Baad mei party karne chalenge in Tito
Baat meri maanja gaadi mei tum seat-o
(You must never have imagined that our conversations would become public.
I’m not a silly, silly man.
I’m a big, big fan of love.
Please understand, don’t do this to me.
Don’t beat your heart up.
I promise we will go for burrito.
Later, we’ll go party in Tito
Listen to me, seated in the car)