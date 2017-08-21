Play

Who wouldn’t want a pair of colour-shifting, design-changing sneakers? Especially if you can pick your colour and pattern?

A company named ShiftWear has developed a prototype (video above), which you can customise on the spot, and in real time. Obviously, there’s an app for it.

The shoes are actually made of a flexible, high-definition, full-colour display ePaper. Using the app, a wearer can pick a colour and a pattern (still or animated), and the sneakers will change their appearance instantly.

The waterproof, machine-washable footwear is an amalgamation of all the latest wearable technology. It can be charged by walking, or wirelessly through a charging pad, and comes with bluetooth and wi-fi to pair with your phone.

The project began in 2015, via a crowdfunding campaign which raised more than $900,000.

The website estimates that production will realistically start by the end of 2017, and has made the sneakers available for pre-order at a moderately expensive price of $500.