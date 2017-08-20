Play

A troubling video (above), published by The Print, appears to be the first visual evidence of the violent altercation between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, which was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. The incident occurred on August 15 when Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a close-quarter fist fight, which was followed by stone-pelting, even as the Doklam stand-off continues.

The incident occurred at Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, and was apparently caught on a smartphone camera and shared by Manu Pubby of The Print. In the video, Indian troops can be seen on the right, while Chinese soldiers are the ones on the left with a red banner. Injuries from the fist fight and stone-pelting are partly visible.



MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar confirmed that the incident had occurred, and said that it was later discussed by the local army commanders of both sides. “Such incidents are not in the interest of either side,” Kumar said. “We should maintain peace and tranquility.”