Actor and ex-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called out United States President Donald Trump on his “both sides are to be blamed” response to the violence that plagued Charlottesville, Virginia after a white nationalist rally turned violent, killing Heather Heyes and injuring several others.

In a Facebook video (above), the Terminator star talks about the moral responsibility that Trump has to send an unequivocal message against bigotry or racism of any sort. He goes one step ahead to help the President draft a new speech, one he feels Trump should have used:

“As a President of the United States, and as a Republican, I reject the support of white supremacists. The country that defeated Hitler’s armies is no place for Nazi flags. The party of Lincoln won’t stand with those who carry the battle flags of the failed Confederacy.”

He then speaks directly to the neo-Nazis and the neo-Confederates, and delivers a brutal address:

“You heroes are losers. You are supporting a lost cause. Believe me, I knew the original Nazis...These ghosts that you idolise spent the rest of their lives living in shame. And right now, they’re resting in hell.”

His message to those who claimed that they were “just at the march” and have “nothing to do with the Nazis” is: “Don’t hang around with people who carry Nazi flags, give Nazi salutes or shout Nazi slogans.” It is never too late for anyone to learn that all human beings have equal value, he says.