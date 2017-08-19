Play

The popular Marathi folk song Sonu Tuza Mazyavar Bharosa Nahi Kay seems to have become the go-to tune for protest music this year. After radio jockey Malishka Mendosa’s version and the many related renditions, the song has made its way to the capital’s political circles. On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s birthday, August 16, former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, who has been on “100 days of surgical strike against corrupt Kejriwal”, released his own spin on the Sonu song (above), announcing it on Twitter as a “birthday surprise”.

ALERT - at 3 pm today - birthday surprise for AK - stay tuned to twitter and facebook update at 3 pm - Kapil Mishra — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) August 16, 2017

AK Teri Kursi Gol begins with a chorus: “Galli galli mein shor ka, Dilli ka CM chor hai.” (The word on the street is that the Delhi CM is a thief). Mishra, featuring himself as the lead in the video surrounded by a crowd that fills in for the chorus, asks why Kejriwal doesn’t trust himself, talks big and does little to improve the infrastructure in Delhi.

He also takes a jibe at Delhi cabinet minister Satyendra Kumar Singh, who, Mishra claims, gave Rs 2 crore in cash to Kejriwal. After Mishra was sacked as Delhi’s Water Minister by Kejriwal earlier this year, he has been on a mission to “expose the Delhi Chief Minister’s corruption”.