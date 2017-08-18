Play

Nothing can prepare one for what it feels like losing a child, let alone losing them to violence. But despite her grief, Susan Bro did not mince her words while delivering her daughter Heather Heyers’s eulogy.

The 32-year-old Heyers was an anti-fascist protester in Charlottesville who was killed when a 20-year-old rammed his car through a crowd of opposing a march by white supremacists.

The victim’s mother began her solemn eulogy with a Facebook post that white supremacist had put up, saying: “If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention.” She urged the crowd of 1,200 people who had come to pay their respects to her daughter to “make my child’s death worthwhile” by confronting injustice the way she did.

She went on to say: “The reason that I think what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did is achievable. We don’t all have to sacrifice our lives. They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her.”

A standing ovation followed from the crowd, who packed a downtown theatre to attend the event.

Hundreds of white nationalists — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — had descended on Charlottesville after the city decided to remove a monument to Confederate General Robert E Lee. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared an emergency and halted the rally, while United States President Donald Trump said “many sides” were involved. The driver of the car, James Alex Fields Jr, was reportedly arrested and charged with murder and other offences.