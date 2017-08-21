Play

If the inflatable chicken resembling Donald Trump piqued your interest, so should New York City’s giant inflatable rat resembling the President of the United States (above).

The 15-foot tall, suited, rat looking like Trump comes complete with the infamous orange face, blonde mop, buck teeth, a signature red tie – and, of course, an extra long tail. An additional touch are the Confederate flag and the Russian flag pinned to the lapels of his suit. The resemblance is uncanny.

The inflatable Trump Rat, designed by artist Jeffrey Beebe, was placed at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, near Trump Tower, shortly before the President’s arrival.

Bravin Lee, a New York City-based art gallery owner, commissioned the work, via a Kickstarter campaign, as “an enduring sign of resistance and ridicule”. It was inspired by inflatable rats that are often used in labour union strikes. “All I could do is to ridicule. Ridicule is a very important tool in taking on the powerful,” Lee told Time Magazine, adding that the rat would be up for “as long as Trump is in the White House”, with its next stop being Washington DC