Everyone knows about radio jockey Malishka Mendosa’s controversial parody of the popular Marathi folksong Sonu Tuza Mazyavar Bharosa Nahi Kay poking fun at the condition of Mumbai’s roads. The corporators of the Shiv Sena responded with their own version of the Sonu song.

Their rendition had none of the chutzpah of Mendosa’s version, however, performed as it was by the corporators in a distinctly vapid fashion. Music producer Siddharth Sharma, popularly known as “Dub Sharma”, just wouldn’t stand for it – he has promptly made a catchy remix (above).

“I fixed it just to help Shiv Sena. They didn’t know about beats and writing. By giving them a beat and some music, maybe I helped them understand how to structure poetry, or a chorus,” he told Scroll.in. He added that Mendosa’s version was very musical, and it appeared as if the Shiv Sena didn’t seem to know how to respond to it appropriately. “I fixed it to help them make sense musically. So that instead of replying to music by issuing random notices, they try making music next time. Music is fun, notices are not fun, man,” said Sharma.

This isn’t the first time the producer has “re-fixed” a track, as he likes to call it. A few months ago, he did the same with “cringe-pop” star Dhinchak Pooja’s track. He says that he likes to help people fix their music. “I’ve been doing it for about eight years now. I did it for Bollywood, I do it everyday, and I’d love to do it more...I am this professional music plumber,” he laughs. “Sharma music plumbing services.”