While stealing a smart doorbell from an office in Las Vegas recently, a pair of thieves had no idea that the owner was watching them as they went about their business.

Andrew DiMino, who runs a T-shirt company, Big Boy Bamboo, received a notification from his doorbell while he was on vacation. It alerted him to the fact that there were intruders right outside his office, as the $200-doorbell (with a camera) had captured a man and a woman discussing how to pry it off the wall. “I said to my girlfriend, ‘We’re being robbed!’” DiMino said. He then got in touch with the police.

“I think they were stupid. I don’t see how you can not know you’re being recorded,” DiMino said. The police later arrested the man involved in the crime after DiMino received information about the male suspect’s identity. Meanwhile, the suspected thief has confidently denied being the man in the video.