New York City opened its first ever art exhibition for dogs on August 11, aptly called dOGUMENTA. The exhibit borrowed its name from the eminent German art festival dOCUMENTA, and featured 10 works of art from different artists made exclusively for dogs.

The exhibition was curated by art critic Jessica Dawson, who came up with the concept after noticing her Morkshire terrier Rocky casting an appreciative eye on art during their gallery visits.

Though the plan was called an “ambitious experiment” by some, hundreds of canines accompanied their owners to the Brookfield place Waterfront Plaza in lower Manhattan during dog-walking hours to view the works of art, which were mounted at low heights and on synthetic grass to be easily accessible to dogs.

The pieces were all made using the canine colour spectrum, using a colour palette that is familiar to dogs, and used different approaches to engage the dogs, using all their senses – smell, taste, and sight. From edible sculptures, to a “Fountain” for dogs to “express” themselves on, the exhibit was a feast for their eyes, and nose, and mouth.