Watch: Why are people under ‘slavery’ in India still invisible? This film asks a hard question
If we are indeed a “progressive nation”, modern slavery needs to be addressed urgently.
In the spirit of Independence Day, a three-minute short film (above), Invisible India, has chosen to speak for those whose voices aren’t often heard above the noise. Delhi-based White Balance films focused on “those citizens of India who exist amongst us but are rarely acknowledged”.
They are the “invisibles”, quite literally, as depicted in the video, with an animated sequence of visuals that draws attention to modern slavery in India. As the voiceover asks:
“They say we are a mighty nation. A nation blessed with nature’s bounty and whose harvest reaches the farthest corners of the earth. They say we are a prosperous nation. A land rich in culture, craft, and commerce. They say we are a progressive nation...If indeed we are such a great nation, then why is there no place for us? Why are we still the invisibles?”