Watch: This musician spent months making music with the sounds from his radiator
Set to a smooth tempo, you will never guess these were household sounds.
Experimental musicians know that any sound can be turned into music. Andrew Huang is one of them. He worked hard for months recording the strange clanging sounds the radiators and pipes in his loft make. His radiator is basically “a random rhythm generator”, he quips. The result? An original, inspired track.
He received some help along the way: an email landed in his inbox from someone whose heating system made a rather annoying humming sound. This expanded Huang’s collection of sounds and tones to layer his music better. Set to a smooth tempo, you will never guess these are the same household sounds that don’t sound anything close to music in their original form.
Previously, Huang’s experiments had got him a lot of attention for the hit songs of 2016 with household items. The quirky artist has also made music using everyday objects like rubber bands, shampoo bottles, balloons, and alarm clocks.