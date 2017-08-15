Don’t take this as the official version, but the Mumbai-based comedy group East India Comedy has a hilarious account of how India got all its states.

In an Independence Day special titled The State of India, they explain how the count got its current “29 states, seven Union Territories, 1500 CCDs, three billion potholes...and one Arnab Goswami.”

Treating the formation of some of the new states like break-ups between lovers or between parents and children, the cheeky humour in the video culminates in a song inspired from the Lego Movie soundtrack, which goes: “Everything is Assaaam! Everything is cool when we are a country! Everything is awesome, because we’re bharatwaasi.”

Can’t argue with that.