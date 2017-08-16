Play

Last week Tonight host John Oliver thinks that North Koreans really like accordions. His team discovered lots of video evidence to support this theory, including photos of Kim Jong Un admiring an accordion and even a North Korean musical troupe that worked on an accordion cover of A-Ha’s popular song, “Take on me”.

And so Oliver made an earnest plea to Pyongyang through Weird Al Yankovic, whom he asked to sing, “Please don’t nuke us, North Korea!”

“You know, I could do laundry, but if the world is about to erupt into nuclear war, what really is the point?” Oliver joked.

He also mentioned that he would love to talk directly to some of North Korea’s residents.

“On the off chance that this show is smuggled over their border on a USB drive crammed with NCIS episodes, I would just like to say this,” he said. “Hi, North Korea. You may be hearing some frightening rhetoric from our president, but if it helps at all, when our president says words, he doesn’t necessarily mean what those words mean.”