Indie singers from India and Pakistan have come together to create a sublime Peace Anthem (above), a musical tribute to 70 years of independence that both countries are celebrating. The initiative is led by Voice of Ram, a collective led by filmmaker and activist Ram Subramanian.

Peace Anthem is a lilting medley of the two national anthems, Jana Gana Mana and Pāk Sarzamīn, set to lush visuals filmed in both countries.

The anthem tries to drive home the point that while the relationship between the neighbour countries remains rocky, Indians and Pakistanis are essentially not very different. And “when we open our borders to art, peace comes along”.