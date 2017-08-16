Play

This might be the most disconcerting clock ever. First, a mouth opens and closes to form a ticking like sound, every second. Then, eyes roll and twist in random directions to tell you the time.

The Japanese design studio We+ has created a clock with a human face on it, called “Patience”. The clock is unusual to say the least. “Patience is a clock which uses a human face to represent the passage of time. The eyes work in the same way as an analog clock’s hands, with the right eye indicating hours and the left eye indicating minutes. The mouth opens and closes to represent seconds.”

The distinctly creepy clock comes with three face variations, which depict the three stages of human life. It adds a whole new meaning to the concept of the “biological clock”.