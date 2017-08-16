Play

After the mega hit satire piece Opera vs Trump, Operatico Politico is back to roast the Brexit and its architects with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May as its chief target.

“Good god, Theresa May!...The general election was a massive c*ck-up, wasn’t it?” Rebecca Nelsen of Politico sings full throttle. Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, “was a huge surprise,” tenor Erik Stoklossa croons, and May’s manifesto was a real “omnishambles”.

Nelson also takes a dig at May’s austerity measure for being a “catastrophe”. She doesn’t hold back on politicians Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, whom she struggles to describe as: “... for the love of god, why???” Stoklossa has the final word on the matter, though: “That will be quite enough of you, Theresa May!!!”, complemented by a clip of Mary Poppins taking off into the sky with her umbrella in the background.