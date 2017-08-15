Play

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), while creating a formidable legacy in space exploration, is clearly open to experiments in other spheres too. ISRO scientists, supported by the Space Engineers Association (SEA), have released a special music video (above) to mark Independence Day.

The gentle ditty with soothing vocals and a spirit of bonhomie, which took over 18 months to produce, says it is time to “build a new nation”. It also touches upon issues of religion and caste, and the fact that they have been used to fuel communal hatred for too long. “No more clashes, let’s advance together,” the straightforward lyrics exhort. “Indian... I am an Indian,” the jaunty scientists in the video proclaim.

The 20-and-odd musicians of ROCK@ Band (pronounced Rocket Band) donned crisp white shirts for this music video, shot along the scenic Arabian Sea coast. The balmy oceanic views are interspersed with a montage of prominent historical Indian sites. The lyrics are a mix of Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi and other languages to drive home the message of “unity in diversity and harmony”.

Aerospace engineer Shiju G Thomas, who wrote the lyrics and composed the music, said: “We are all busy with many, many rocket launches and we got spare time sparingly and out of love for the country, we decided to make and dedicate this video to Indians.”