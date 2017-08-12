Play

Potholes have emerged as one the most contentious topics this monsoon in Mumbai. Peg a brand-building effort around them, and you’re bound to attract attention.

Which is why tyremaker CEAT’s plan to help rid Mumbai of its potholes has got people listening.

In a new campaign (video above) titled “Happy Roads”, CEAT presents an initiative that can turn old vehicle tyres into a mixture to fill up the potholes across the city. The campaign will depend on Mumbaikars to donate old tyres, which the company will process, combining recycled rubber with bitumen and using the mixture for refilling the holes in the street. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority is supporting this initiative.