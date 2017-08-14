Cat rescue of a puppy stuck in a ditch . pic.twitter.com/ghATlEXs3h — Animal Life (@MeetAnimals) August 10, 2017

A clip (above) featuring a puppy stuck in a ditch, that plays itself out like a film with a great climax scene, has gone viral on the internet. Luckily, the puppy finds a rescuer in th form of a cat that happened to be right above the ditch.

The puppy jumps, perhaps hoping to reach out so that the cat could somehow grab it.

Unfortunately, that only results in its losing its balance and sliding further down the ditch. “Fear not,” the feline appears to be saying to the pup, after which it proceeds to walk down into the ditch and save the day.