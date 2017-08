Play

Cutlery that you’re only allowed to use when guests are over.

Incessant bargaining

Reusing cola bottles to store water.

The box of Danish cookies which always holds your mother’s knitting and crochet needles.

Sounds familiar? It should, to all members of Indian middle class families, says FilterCopy in its new comedy sketch (above).

It’s a hilarious way to be reminded of who you are.