A giant inflatable chicken resembling @realDonaldTrump has been erected yards from the White House. pic.twitter.com/9OwA6UGwPD — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) August 10, 2017

Twitter has been abuzz with dozens of images of a new installation facing the White House, the official residence of the President of the United States. The 30-feet-tall giant, inflatable rooster placed on the green lawns is grabbing attention not only because of its size, but also for its uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump, complete with a golden pompadour and a scowl.

In a video (above), documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar said that through the installation he wanted to highlight Trump’s “weak and insecure” behaviour, as he is neither releasing his tax returns nor standing up to the Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He’s also playing a game of chicken with North Korea,” insists Brar, drawing the connection between Trump and his inflatable piece of protest.

But Trump isn’t home to see the spectacle for himself. “When the President went on vacation, I felt a little bit bummed,” Brar said, referring to Trump’s 17-day stay at Bedminster, his New Jersey golf club. “And then I realised it’s actually better, because the (symbolism) works and the Secret Service won’t be as jumpy.” In fact, “Trump chicken” made its public debut late last year in Taiyuan, the capital of China’s northern Shanxi province. Brar’s version, however, has its own Twitter handle.