Play

A video (above) captured by an eye-witness to a bizarre incident shows a car hanging in a vertical position on a rain-washed, tree-lined road, as a storm rages on.

The freak accident took place in West Suffield, Connecticut, United States, when the car reportedly got tangled in a power cable hanging loose from a broken telephone pole as rain lashed down heavily. Stuck inside the car were a woman and her two children, aged four and five years. “We could see the telephone pole break and fall in front of us. And I couldn’t stop and we ended up getting tangled up in the wires,” Lisa Beaulieu said.

“We were really scared,” she continued. “I was worried we were going to fall, the cable was going to break or the wire was live.” But the mother and her children were rescued safely from the vehicle by the local fire department. A Facebook post (below) by the department offers photographs and details on the incident.