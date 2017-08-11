Play

All across the country, people are prepping to commemorate 70 years of India’s independence. And at the request of a client, cake artists at a bakery in Dubai have created their own tribute. Broadway Bakery has released a video (above) that captures the making of the “World’s Most Expensive Edible $40,000 Cake”.

Over three-and-a-half weeks, the bakers created this four-feet-tall cake, weighing 54 kg, that can “comfortably serve 240 guests”, the store said in a statement on its Facebook page. The theme it chose for the cake was, at the client’s request, the highest grossing Indian movie of all time, Dangal.

Actor Aamir Khan (as Mahavir Singh Phogat) forms a dominant part of the cake design. To make this happen, the fondant artists, head chef, and high-tech product design teams studied Aamir Khan’s personality for over a week to perfect the model’s immaculate expression and larger than life presence.

The cake uses sugar fondant, chocolate sponge, ganache, Belgian chocolate, demerara sugar and 75 gms of edible gold (at the request of the client).

This wasn’t Broadway Bakery’s first such attempt. Just last month, it created a $27,000 cake featuring Tyrion Lannister (played by actor Peter Dinklage) as a tribute to the mega-hit HBO series Game of Thrones